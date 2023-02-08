CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, report says

FILE - Brain scans are seen in this file photo. Studies on deceased NFL players' brains found...
FILE - Brain scans are seen in this file photo. Studies on deceased NFL players' brains found most of them had CTE.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As Americans prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, a study is once again highlighting the serious health risk many football players face.

In their latest study, researchers at the Boston University CTE Center analyzed the brains of 376 deceased NFL players.

They found that 345 of them – about 92% -  had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which is caused by repeated blows to the head.

By comparison, a 2018 Boston University study of 164 men and women only found a single case of CTE, and the one person who had it was a former college football player.

Ann McKee, director of the university’s CTE center, said they were intentional about releasing an update of the study during the same week as the Super Bowl.

She calls for the NFL to take action to help prevent and diagnose CTE.

A former player from each team in this year’s Super Bowl were found to have had the progressive brain disease: former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Rick Arrington and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Ed Lothamer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
Clarksburg bakery announces closure
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said it was the 15th time he had...
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story