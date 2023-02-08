David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr., age 61 of Nutter Fort, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1962, a son of the late David G. Wine Sr. and Barbara B. Cominsky Wine. He is survived his Goddaughter, Hope Vernon and his Best friend and caregiver, Sabrina Martin. Mr. Wine attended Roosevelt Wilson High School. He graduated from the National Fire Academy in 1987. His passion in life was serving the residents of Harrison County and in particular his beloved hometown of Nutter Fort. He was a retired 911 Dispatcher with the Harrison County Bureau of Emergency Services(1988-2011). Davey was a member of the Nutter Fort Fire Department where he held several offices. In addition, Davey was a former member of the Anmoore Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Mt. Clare Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Harrison County Emergency Squad and was former dispatcher for the Harrison County Bureau of Fire and Rescue. A special thank you is extended to the Nutter Fort Fire Department and Harrison County EMS for all of their assistance. In addition, thank you to Sarah Carter and Elizabeth Keough for helping to care for Davey and the CCU staff and hospitalist at the United Hospital Center for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Nutter Fort Fire Department, 1415 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort, Wv 26301. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Wine will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

