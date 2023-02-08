Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building.

Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire.

Students were evacuated, but officials said they have since returned to the main building and the cafeteria building.

At this time, officials said students will remain in school until normal dismissal.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
West Virginia WIC
Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing
Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department
West Virginia House OKs bill to encourage more birth centers