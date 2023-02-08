Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building.

Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire.

Students were evacuated, but officials said they have since returned to the main building and the cafeteria building.

At this time, officials said students will remain in school until normal dismissal.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.