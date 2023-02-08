Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say

TROY, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple in Gilmer County have been charged with animal cruelty after officers said there was an “insane amount of garbage” in and around the home and after a puppy had died.

Officers received a call of animal cruelty at a home on West Virginia Route 47 in Gilmer County on Friday, Feb. 3 around 9 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke with 32-year-old Michelle McCullough-Stump, of Troy, who said she had four dogs and seven puppies at the home and that one puppy had died.

McCullough-Stump allegedly told officers that neither she nor 30-year-old Michael McCullough, also of Troy, had paid any dog taxes and could not provide proof of rabies shots. She also allegedly said she had previously been convicted of animal cruelty in Ritchie County in 2020 and “had a few years before she could have animals.”

Officers reportedly told McCullough-Stump the dogs had to be seized and that she could feed them but not relocate them.

Court documents say officers received another complaint of the animals from dispatch as they were returning to the home on Monday, Feb. 6.

When officers went inside the home to check on the dogs, they said the home was “completely covered inside and out with trash and the urine and ammonia smell was overbearing.”

The home also did not have heat, electricity or running water, officers said.

The criminal complaint says officers saw one male dog in a cage and a female dog with five puppies in the bathroom. The female dog was reportedly “severely malnourished.”

Officers said they asked McCullough and McCullough-Stump where the other two puppies were at, and they allegedly said the puppies had died. Officers later discovered that a family member had taken those two puppies to Parkersburg “to keep from [losing] them.”

When officers asked them about the “insane amount of garbage in and around the residence,” they did not have any proof of proper disposal.

The dog catcher came to pick up the animals, and they signed over their rights to the dogs, officers said.

McCullough has been charged with four counts of failure to vaccinate dogs, obstructing, four counts of failure to register a dog, open dump violation, unlawful disposal of litter, littering greater than 500 pounds and 11 counts of cruelty to animals. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on an $80,500 bond.

McCullough-Stump has been charged with four counts of failure to vaccinate dogs, obstructing, four counts of failure to register a dog, open dump violation, unlawful disposal of litter, littering greater than 500 pounds, 11 counts of cruelty to animals and 11 counts of possession of animals after conviction. She is being held at Central Regional Jail on an $100,000 bond.

