Gusty winds and very warm temperatures for Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system coming in from the southeast will bring gusty winds as high as 50mph to NCWV, prompting an area-wide Wind Advisory that will be in effect for most of Thursday. In addition to the winds, a few isolated rain showers can be expected, as well as temperatures potentially hitting the 70-degree mark. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

