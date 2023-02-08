Gusty winds and very warm temperatures for Thursday

We return to the 40s heading into the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system coming in from the southeast will bring gusty winds as high as 50mph to NCWV, prompting an area-wide Wind Advisory that will be in effect for most of Thursday. In addition to the winds, a few isolated rain showers can be expected, as well as temperatures potentially hitting the 70-degree mark. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

