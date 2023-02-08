Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long program in response to high levels of lead found in Clarksburg homes.

WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to do a blood test for lead and provide education on lead exposure.

Initially, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department was offering free lead testing, but officials said not many residents were participating.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources then reached out to WIC to perform the lead testing.

“With WIC, people are coming in and we have them face-to-face, so maybe we would have a better chance of getting a lead test completed and letting them know their results,” said Camilla Haught, dietitian and program manager at Monongalia County Health Department WIC, which oversees WIC offices in six counties, including Harrison. “We provide education as well, such as about sources of lead like lead paint and other things they might not be aware of in their home, and education on foods that can help decrease the absorption of lead.”

Haught also said the test requires a finger prick and that it takes about three minutes to get a result of their reading.

WIC is also providing free education about lead poisoning to those coming in for an appointment.

