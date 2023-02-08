Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing

West Virginia WIC
West Virginia WIC(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long program in response to high levels of lead found in Clarksburg homes.

WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to do a blood test for lead and provide education on lead exposure.

Initially, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department was offering free lead testing, but officials said not many residents were participating.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources then reached out to WIC to perform the lead testing.

“With WIC, people are coming in and we have them face-to-face, so maybe we would have a better chance of getting a lead test completed and letting them know their results,” said Camilla Haught, dietitian and program manager at Monongalia County Health Department WIC, which oversees WIC offices in six counties, including Harrison. “We provide education as well, such as about sources of lead like lead paint and other things they might not be aware of in their home, and education on foods that can help decrease the absorption of lead.”

Haught also said the test requires a finger prick and that it takes about three minutes to get a result of their reading.

WIC is also providing free education about lead poisoning to those coming in for an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department
West Virginia House OKs bill to encourage more birth centers
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome of the...
WATCH | Babydog makes Super Bowl LVII prediction