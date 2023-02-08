John William Shroyer, 75, of Whitehall went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 10, 1947, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lewis W, Shroyer, Jr. and Mildred (Daughtery) Shroyer of Fairmont. John was a 1965 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served as a SP5 United States Army Signal Corp from 1967 – 1970. John served in Southeast Asia and the Pentagon and two years in the West Virginia National guard 201st field Artillery. John is survived by his very loving wife Linda of 37 years, his son, Steven B. Shroyer of Fairmont, a daughter Amy R Shroyer Branham and her husband Bob of Fairmont, Step Daughters, Monica Dunbar Patterson and her husband Kevin of Bunners Ridge, and Denise Dunbar Bowles and her husband Dennis of Bridgeport, one brother Richard Shroyer and his wife Julie of Fairmont, and a brother-in-law Robert Golden of Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Susie Shroyer of Fairmont and Debbie Shroyer of Barrackville, two grandsons, Anthony Bowles and his wife Megan of Fairmont and Devin Bowles and his wife Stephanie of Fairmont, great grandchildren, Finleigh Brooke, Maddox Lennon, Emilia (Millie) Quinn, Collin Jace and one on the way, all of Fairmont, as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He worked for the Xerox Corporation for 35 years and Marion electric for 7 ½ years. John was a Certified Electrician. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. John was always ready to help family and friends. John was a member of the Fairmont Masonic Lodge #9 AF&AM, Moose Lodge #9, Osiris Shrine, VFW Post 7048, American Legion Post 17, South Fairmont Kiwanis, a former member of Marion County Rescue Squad, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Mon Valley Shrine Club Desert Caravan where he enjoyed riding his three wheeled trike in parades, he also served as a Councilman for the town of Whitehall. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his Great Grandson Landon Connor Bowles, his three brother, Lewis (Skip) Shroyer, Russell Shroyer of Fairmont and Tom Shroyer of Barrackville, a special uncle Robert Daugherty of Florida. His aunt, Martha Daugherty Ross, and uncles Charles (Red) Ross, Delbert Daughtery, and James Daughtery and a very dear friend Carlos Miller of Oklahoma. Sisters in law, Violet Golden Osborne (Chuck) of Texas, Arlene Golden Wright Rutherford, Nina Jean Golden Osburn Pica, and Brenda Golden of Massachusetts. Brothers in law Kenneth (Bum) Wright, Ray Rutherford Jr, Fred Pica (Ace) of Fairmont and Charles Robert Osburn. Russell Golden and his wife Evelyn of Texas, and his Father and Mother in law Dewey and Esta Golden of Baxter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Evangelist Kevin Lough, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the WV National Guard from Camp Dawson. There will be Masonic ritualistic services at the cemetery by Fairmont #9 A.F. &A.M. Masonic Lodge. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

