Kindergarten registration now open in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools has announced Kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year.

Registration is now underway and runs until March 1.

Officials said kids must turn five before July 1 to be registered.

Packets can be picked up from your child’s school or you can contact the Marion County Board of Education Office for assistance.

Marion County is the only school district in our area that has announced their dates for Kindergarten registration.

