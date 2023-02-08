Kindergarten registration now open in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools has announced Kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year.

Registration is now underway and runs until March 1.

Officials said kids must turn five before July 1 to be registered.

Packets can be picked up from your child’s school or you can contact the Marion County Board of Education Office for assistance.

Marion County is the only school district in our area that has announced their dates for Kindergarten registration.

Click here for more information

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
Local college hosting FAFSA workshop
Kindergarten registration now open in Marion County