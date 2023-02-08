Local Salvation Army center faces food shortage says new Core Administrator

Sgt. White asks the community for support
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Salvation Army in Princeton needs your help. They’re running low on food, and the center’s new Core Administrator is asking for donations. Her name is Sergeant Melissa White, and she grew up in the area and says it’s amazing to be back, meeting human needs in her hometown. However, as mentioned before, she is now faced with a dwindling food supply. She says if nothing improves and the center runs out of food, struggling families in the area may go without.

“We have about ten to twenty families every single day that come in for help. We’re seeing families that’s never had to ask for help before trying to muster up the courage to finally come in and ask for help... and we don’t have a lot to give them right now,” says Sgt. White.

Some of the items the Salvation Army needs:

  • Mac & cheese
  • Canned meat (tuna, Treet, Spam, potted meat)
  • Peanut Butter
  • Pasta (elbow or spaghetti noodles)
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Crackers
  • Ramen noodles
  • Soup (all kinds)
  • Instant Mashed Potatoes
  • Canned diced tomatoes
  • Cereal
  • Canned spaghetti & meatballs (including Spaghettios)

