Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect

(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect.

Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO.

A man broke into the church, took keys to a vehicle from inside and attempted to steal a vehicle, officers said.

The man was reportedly stopped by a church member and fled the area.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured above is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Morgantown vs Wheeling Park highlights
Morgantown vs Wheeling Park highlights
Morgantown vs Wheeling Park Highlights
Dubovyk thanked the many Americans that provided assistance to Ukraine during this time.
Ukrainian professor speaks to students about war with Russia
Officer's Death Leads Push For Tougher Law
Officer’s death leads push for tougher law