Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect.
Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO.
A man broke into the church, took keys to a vehicle from inside and attempted to steal a vehicle, officers said.
The man was reportedly stopped by a church member and fled the area.
Anyone who can identify the man pictured above is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-291-7260.
