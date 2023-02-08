Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he...
A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he fell into a pond on-site at the ICL facility on Gallipolis Ferry.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Search teams looking for a contractor who went missing after falling into pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has recovered a boot, according to the Mason County Sheriff.

Sheriff Miller tells WSAZ.com excavators are at the plant in Mason County Wednesday.

The contractor was first reported missing on Friday, February 3.

Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

The following statement was released Tuesday on behalf of an ICL spokesperson:

“The search resumed this morning and included the use of new equipment we brought on-site. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and fire chief are here, and we continue to work with them and to assist in any way we can. We appreciate their hard work and will defer to them for updates on their efforts.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

