State Police investigating suspicious death in Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

According a release by West Virginia State Police, they were notified of the death in Rainelle on Tuesday. At a home on 9th Street, police found Lorne Atkins of Rainelle, 52, dead.

Currently, the death is under investigation by Sgt. Murphy with the West Virginia State Police Rainelle detachment.

White Sulphur Springs EMS also responded.

