Ukrainian professor speaks to students about war with Russia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Political Science Department teamed up with the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association to invite Odesa University professor Volodymyr Dubovyk, who was also a visiting professor at Tufts University, to speak about global security following Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Dubovyk thanked the many Americans that provided assistance to Ukraine during this time.

“Americans support Ukraine and continue thinking that the support should be given. I also understand that the war is being longer now. It’s almost a year now, and it needs to be kept in the focus of people,” he explained.

Dubovyk explained that there had been a lot of hardship in Ukraine since the war broke out almost a year ago.

He added they were still in need of help getting through this difficult time.

“Russia is also sending missiles and drones to attack energy structures in the Ukraine, which creates major power outages. When people don’t care for many days, often no power, no electricity, no food, no water supply, no heating in the middle of winter,” Dubovyk said.

His main message was to keep the war on people’s minds.

Dubovyk said that Ukrainians were not giving up and would continue to show resilience and fight for their home.

