VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winfield Fire Chief told 5 News at the scene the fire started in the dining room area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire caused extensive damage, but there were no injuries in the fire.

The scene remains very active as of 6 p.m.

Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene.

Officials said the fire has been upgraded to a three-alarm fire with 18 different units dealing with the fire from multiple counties.

Officials have not said as of this update if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

While crews continue to battle the fire, E. Grafton Rd. has been shut down.

Traffic in the area is asked to use Stoney Rd. to access E. Grafton Rd., according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

UPDATE

A 5 News reporter on the scene said authorities have shut down E. Grafton Rd. as crews continue to battle the fire.

Traffic in the area is asked to use Stoney Rd. to access E. Grafton Rd., according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

The fire is a third-alarm fire, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Numerous emergency crews were dispatched to a hotel fire in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd. in Fairmont around 1:30 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, officials said.

Multiple fire departments from Marion County and surrounding areas have been dispatched to the fire.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Video at the scene of a hotel fire in Fairmont around 2:30 p.m.
Video at the scene of a hotel fire in Fairmont around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WV511 camera shows the major traffic delay from the I-68/I-79 split as of 5:24 p.m.
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
A St. Albans native witnessed the Chinese spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach.
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect
Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department
Clarksburg bakery announces closure