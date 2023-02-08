VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winfield Fire Chief told 5 News at the scene the fire started in the dining room area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire caused extensive damage, but there were no injuries in the fire.

The scene remains very active as of 6 p.m.

Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene.

Officials said the fire has been upgraded to a three-alarm fire with 18 different units dealing with the fire from multiple counties.

Officials have not said as of this update if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

While crews continue to battle the fire, E. Grafton Rd. has been shut down.

Traffic in the area is asked to use Stoney Rd. to access E. Grafton Rd., according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

UPDATE

A 5 News reporter on the scene said authorities have shut down E. Grafton Rd. as crews continue to battle the fire.

Traffic in the area is asked to use Stoney Rd. to access E. Grafton Rd., according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

The fire is a third-alarm fire, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Numerous emergency crews were dispatched to a hotel fire in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd. in Fairmont around 1:30 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, officials said.

Multiple fire departments from Marion County and surrounding areas have been dispatched to the fire.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Video at the scene of a hotel fire in Fairmont around 2:30 p.m.

Video at the scene of a hotel fire in Fairmont around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.