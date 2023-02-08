The warm, cloudy weather continues today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain showers pushed in this morning, this afternoon will be mostly cloudy but mild, with temperatures above average for February. As for how long the warm weather lasts, and when more rain is expected, find out in the video above!

A line of showers, pushed ahead by a cold front, brought rain into North-Central West Virginia earlier this morning, but any leftover showers should be gone by 8 AM, and thereafter, cloud cover will break up a bit this afternoon, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s, slightly cooler than average but still warmer than average for early February. Around midnight, clouds will push back into our area, and a few rain showers will lift in during that time, as a warm front moves in ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest. These showers will push out by 3 AM, and not much rain is expected. Temperatures will also stay in the upper-40s, and winds will be light. Skies will also stay cloudy throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon. During that time, more scattered showers will push into our area ahead of a cold front. Not much rain is expected from these showers, and they should push out after 5 PM. Winds will also be gusty, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph during the afternoon and evening hours. Those winds will lift plenty of warm air from the south into our region, resulting in highs in the upper-60s, over twenty degrees above average for February. Overall, tomorrow will be warm, cloudy and windy. Skies will clear out tomorrow night, and by Friday, we’re looking at mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. Then Friday night into the weekend, a disturbance will bring clouds into our area, but so far, models suggest that we won’t see any precipitation on Saturday, as a high-pressure system will move north of our region and keep us dry. However, on Sunday, a low-pressure system will move east of West Virginia, and that may result in a few rain/snow showers in the highlands. Most of our region will stay dry, however. Our region will then stay dry until the middle of next week, when rain chances return. All the while, the weekend will be cool, with highs in the 40s, but next week, temperatures will be back in the 50s. In short, today will be mild and partly sunny, tomorrow will be warm and windy, and the weekend will be cool.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Any leftover showers are gone by 8 AM. Thereafter, expect mostly cloudy skies, with only a few peeks of sunshine. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 46.

Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy skies during the afternoon. Southerly winds of 15-25 mph, with higher wind gusts likely. High: 68.

Friday: Cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

