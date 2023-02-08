WV Black History Month Prominent Figures: Dr. Gregory T. Hinton

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It all started from the president’s office,” Dr. Gregory Hinton.

Dr. Gregory Hinton played a vital role in establishing a race gender and class course at Fairmont State University.

He says the process began back in the 80s, and the university had an uphill battle.

“Robert Dillman was the president at Fairmont State he came here in 1988 they had three forums scheduled to talk about the process of creating a racial harassment policy and the first two forums’ students came and they wouldn’t talk about procedure they kept talking about how racist Fairmont State was,”Dr. Gregory Hinton.

The president’s solution at the time was to form a committee that included Hinton.

The committee’s goal was to try to find an instrument to measure racial attitudes about black and whites.

They didn’t succeed, but Hinton says their failed search was met with a more useful discovery.

“Well, we discovered that West Virginia state college had a course called race class and gender and it’s required for every student to graduate no matter what your major is you have to take it,” Dr. Gregory Hinton.

Hinton says the committee was invited to WVSC to review the course.

He says they were so impressed they started their own.

The class was set up to allow students to have open discussions on race class and gender and get viewpoints from different classmates and professors.

The goal was to bring awareness to make students competent and to bring change.

“Students were kind of shocked with what they didn’t know about our history, and they began to experience some difficulties there were people who were starting to get push back from their families there were white women getting push back from their white boyfriends and it was just an eye-opening class because it happens every day,” Dr. Gregory Hinton.

Being first is something Dr.Hinton prides himself in. Before teaching, he was the first black mayor of Fairmont and the first black mayor of any major city in the state.

He remembers visiting a school where his cousin taught and seeing the reactions of the black students.

“I’ll never forget the day I was walking to her classroom, and it was between classes and these young black kids kept smiling at me because they knew who I was, and they lived in my neighborhood and the pride that they showed I can still feel it today,” Dr. Gregory Hinton.

Hinton says he looks forward to the day where we no longer have black history, because he says black history is American history.

He says it’s something that should be celebrated 365 days a year tune in every Wednesday during the month of February where we will be telling you more about prominent black figures in our community.

