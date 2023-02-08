W.Va. Senate passes tax cut plan

UPDATE 2/8/23 @ 7:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON -- The West Virginia Senate announced and passed its tax plan in a matter of hours Wednesday.

With a 33-0 vote, senators sent the proposal to the House of Delegates, where its fate is uncertain. A change in the income tax rate would be a first in West Virginia since 1987.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, called the plan comprehensive, with an ear to those who want tax relief and others who say it’s time to spend money on fixing problems.

”This plan does both,” he told reporters at Wednesday’s news conference. “We’ve tried to take everything into account. Grab as many West Virginians and give as much relief as we possibly can in a very responsible way.”

The headline -- a 15-percent cut in your income tax. That is far less than the 50-percent cut proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House. However, the Senate plan includes more than income tax relief.

”This helps our low-income families, it helps senior citizens, our veterans and it also helps our small business owners,” Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, told reporters. Small business would receive a 50-percent property tax rebate for equipment and inventory.

The most vulnerable, who already pay little to no income tax, will see relief elsewhere, including a 90- to 100-percent homestead real estate tax rebate for service-disabled veterans.

Another aspect, a 100-percent rebate of your car tax -- a plan first set forth by Governor Justice.

”Let’s just stay really positive,” Justice told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson during a Wednesday briefing. “Let’s all know the House has done some great work here, and now the Senate has done some really great work, and lets all now get together and make this become a reality, where we are absolutely be able to give real, live tax relief to our people.”

The plan also eliminates the so-called marriage penalty. Takubo said current tax code favors singles over married couples.

”That’s not what West Virginia values are about,” he told reporters “We should be promoting and helping those financially that want to build a family.”

Both Republicans and Democrats spoke in support at Wednesday’s news conference.

”It’s a well-measured outline for this,” said Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne. “It does a very good job of being very responsible and taking the next steps.”

Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, hopes tax relief now will spur you to spend more money tomorrow. He believes the more you spend, the more sales tax revenue West Virginia will receive and thus allow a greater income tax cut in years ahead – all with no tax increase.

Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, voted no on a procedural move -- concerned the bill was pushed through too quickly. The Senator did ultimately vote yes.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House, our crew at the scene reports.

The measure passed by a 33-0 vote, with one absent.

There was applause by members after adjournment.

The plan includes a 15 percent income tax cut. That is much smaller than a 50 percent reduction over three years proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House.

But the Senate plan includes more than just income tax relief.

