5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery.

Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.

From mounds of dirt and tire tracks over graves, to missing headstones and broken vases, plot owners say the issues have been happening for years.

Garrison Grogg owns a plot at Forest Lawn. He says things weren’t always this way.

“This cemetery used to be nice,” he said. “It was well taken care of probably one of the prettiest places in Lewis County when it is taken care of to be honest with you, but it hasnt been that way for a long time.”

Kristopher Barron says his family paid $5,000 dollars for a marker back in August of 2021 that has yet to be delivered.

When he asks where it is, Barron says he’s given the runaround.

“Just the other day we got a call saying they want us to get a two-piece marker instead of the one we ordered so that tells us its never been ordered,” he told 5 News. “So we either want the marker or we want our money back so we can go somewhere else and get a marker, its good closure for the family to be able to come see your loved one and have a marker.”

Barron and Grogg aren’t the only ones fed up with the conditions. Many others told 5 News they paid for perpetual care of their loved ones’ resting places that isn’t being fulfilled.

J.W. Kelley is a veteran and says there’s no excuse for the piles of dirt on top of markers. He says he’ll be seeking legal action if his mother’s grave isn’t cleaned up soon.

“It’s total disrespect and they need to get down here and get busy and get this cleaned up and keep it cleaned up and these piles of dirt all over the place,” he said. “They claim is excess dirt. They need to take that up and put it at the top of the hill and put it in reserve so these graves that are sinking in can be filled in and get them off my mother’s grave while you’re at it.”

Trey Phares, a representative for Forest Lawn, told 5 News in a statement the cemetery is looking for a more effective way to remove the dirt piles.

“The problem that arises is that when the ground is wet and when we take equipment through to remove dirt, it leaves ruts in the ground,” the statement said. “We would rather wait until the ground dries up to remove the dirt piles, rather than tear up more of the grounds and have more work waiting.”

As for the memorials that have been moved or pulled away from graves, Phares said in the statement this is done to protect the memorial during the digging of a grave.

“In order for us to have enough room to dig a grave, we must pull the memorial up,” he said. “We then must also wait for the ground to settle before we can replace the memorial, or the result would be the memorial sinking into the ground.”

A spokesman with the West Virginia Attorney General’s office told 5 News at least a dozen complaints have been filed against Forest Lawn since 2017.

People looking for help can call the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808 or file a complaint HERE.

Plot owners say they plan to meet at the Jane Lew Community on Feb. 15 to discuss possible legal action.

You can read the full statement from Forest Lawn below:

“I would like to start by addressing the dirt piles on or around the graves. We are currently looking for a more effective way to remove the dirt piles. The problem that arises is that when the ground is wet and when we take equipment through to remove dirt, it leaves ruts in the ground. We would rather wait until the ground dries up to remove the dirt piles, rather than tear up more of the grounds and have more work waiting.

As far as the memorials that have been moved or pulled away from the gravesite, this is done to protect the memorial during the digging of a grave. The cemetery was laid out this way when it was first designed. In order for us to have enough room to dig a grave, we must pull the memorial up. We then must also wait for the ground to settle before we can replace the memorial, or the result would be the memorial sinking into the ground.

Next concerning the memorials not being delivered after payment. I understand and agree they are taking quite some time after they are purchased, but this is a worldwide issue due to the pandemic. Most monument companies that I have spoken with have expressed the same issue with the supply of granite and other materials. This is leading to companies being backed up for months, some even up to a year. We are trying our best to update anyone who calls in or comes by the office checking on their memorial. I apologize for the delay, but I can assure you that if you ordered a memorial from Forest Lawn, it will be delivered.

I am seeing several complaints on Facebook regarding vases that have been broken, chipped, or bent. If this affects you, please bring it to our attention directly. We cannot take care of the situation if it is not brought to us. I encourage anyone that has property damage to their vase or marker, to please stop by the office during business hours or to call me at 304-763-8232. We want to work with you to provide the best possible solution.

We do not wish to disrespect anyone’s loved ones in our cemetery. Our goal is to provide them with a warm sense of peace, especially during your time of grief. Are we perfect? No. Do we make mistakes? Absolutely! We do strive to keep the cemetery up to the public’s standards. Our goal is to get ahead of the mess in the coming year and keep it looking its best for years to come. We care about our customers and their families. We have an open-door policy, if you feel something could be done or completed in a better way, you are more than welcome to politely make a suggestion at the office or through my phone number. We want to provide the best possible service to the citizens of Lewis County and all the families who have loved ones in our cemetery.”

