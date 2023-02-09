Bridgeport removes sight obstructions at library

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has removed some sight obstructions at the Bridgeport Public Library.

The city trimmed some trees and shrubs and removed a sign that blocked the line of sight when pulling out of the library onto Johnson Ave.

“Thanks to the hard work by [the Bridgeport] Public Works [Department], the sign has been moved and the shrub and trees have been trimmed,” said Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.

The area the city worked on is the green space directly in front of the building. The green space separates Johnson Avenue from the parking spots in the front of the library.

“While we were not aware of any vehicular accidents pulling out of the Library’s parking lot, the sight distance was certainly not appropriate,” said Newton. “State law requires sight distances sufficient for a stopped driver to either enter or cross a street into traffic safely from an approach.”

City officials said people shouldn’t have any problems in that spot in the future.

