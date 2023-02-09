Chief Virgil White: First Black Fire Chief of South Charleston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The South Charleston fire department has been serving their community.

For over 100 years but it wasn’t until 30 years ago that they diversified their department by hiring there first black paid firefighter Chief Virgil White.

“The departments been in existence for little over 100 years the department was organized in 1918 so when I was hired in 94 that was 75 years that they never had a black fire fighter,” Chief Virgil White.

The journey to becoming fire chief has always been in Whites plan.

“I wanted to be a firefighter since I was 3 years old living in Lewisburg, we had a volunteer fire department that I joined when I got old enough, so I joined when I was 16 years old even though I had been hanging around the fire department since I was 11, ″ Chief Virgil White.

White became fire chief in 2016 and since his promotion he has diversified the department by bringing in more black firefighters.

“We have counting myself four I’ve hired three over the last few years but before then I was the only black firefighter in the department, “Chief Virgil White.

White has made history with his career accomplishments, and he says sharing moments like these are what black history really is.

“You know black history is a time of reflection of people being educated to learn the accomplishments if black people past and present a lot of things people don’t know that they could be educated to know about someone,” Chief Virgil White.

