Clarksburg man charged after ‘small child’ leaves home, walks to store, police say

Mark Reeseman
Mark Reeseman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after police said a child left a Shinnston home and walked to a convenience store on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on S. Pike St. in Shinnston on Wednesday for “a small child that appeared to be 4 to 5 years old that had walked into the store by himself.”

As officers were speaking to the child, they said a parent arrived on the scene and said 43-year-old Mark Reeseman was “[supposed] to be watching [the child].”

The report says officers spoke with Reeseman who “thought [the child] was in his room the whole time” and “was in the bathroom … and didn’t hear him leave through the front door.”

The child later told police he allegedly tried to wake Reeseman up before leaving the home.

Reeseman has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
WVU Children’s reaches one of first milestones in operation
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
WVU Children's reaches one of first milestones in operation
FILE PHOTO of WVU Football from Sept. 13, 2022
WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game