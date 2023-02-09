Clarksburg man charged after ‘small child’ leaves home, walks to store, police say

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after police said a child left a Shinnston home and walked to a convenience store on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store on S. Pike St. in Shinnston on Wednesday for “a small child that appeared to be 4 to 5 years old that had walked into the store by himself.”

As officers were speaking to the child, they said a parent arrived on the scene and said 43-year-old Mark Reeseman was “[supposed] to be watching [the child].”

The report says officers spoke with Reeseman who “thought [the child] was in his room the whole time” and “was in the bathroom … and didn’t hear him leave through the front door.”

The child later told police he allegedly tried to wake Reeseman up before leaving the home.

Reeseman has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

