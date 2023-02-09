Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

FILE - Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for "Wicked" at the Tony...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
FILE PHOTO of WVU Football from Sept. 13, 2022
WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94