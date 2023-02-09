Gusty winds and springlike temperatures today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, with springlike temperatures, and we’ll also see cloudy skies and gusty winds. Find out the details regarding the winds, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will lift towards the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes today, bringing gusty winds to North-Central West Virginia in the process. These wind gusts, which will be above 30 to 40 mph at times, will start in the highlands by mid-morning and spread into the lowlands throughout the rest of the day. In fact, some mountainous areas may see wind gusts above 50 mph. Those wind gusts could blow around unsecured outdoor items and cause issues with tree branches and power outages. It’s not until the overnight hours that those winds begin to settle down. So the National Weather Service has our entire region under a Wind Advisory until the overnight hours. Make sure to secure any items you have outside and be careful with the winds. Besides that, between midday to the early-evening hours, isolated showers will push in ahead of a cold front out west, but not much rain is expected. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s, over twenty degrees warmer than normal. Overall, today will be warm and windy. Fortunately, by tomorrow morning, winds will subside, and by the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 5-15 mph and temperatures in the mid-40s. The cool, clear weather lasts through Saturday, but on Sunday, a low-pressure system may sideswipe West Virginia, bringing a few rain and snow showers to the highlands. So the mountain counties may see a few showers. Not much precipitation is expected, however. Thereafter, the first half of next week will be partly sunny and dry, with highs in the 50s. It’s not until the latter half of next week that rain chances return. In short, today will be warm and windy, tomorrow and the weekend will be cool and mostly clear, and next week starts out clear as well.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts

Today: Cloudy, with a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Southerly winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. High: 72.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. Low: 43.

Friday: Cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 48.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 45.

