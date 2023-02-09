Local farmer weighs in on rising egg prices

CRAWFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 200 chickens roam Stone Haven Ranch LLC in Crawford, West Virginia.

Owner Carleen Goetsch said this started as eggs for the family and then became something more.

“After working out egg production and everything, it would be more beneficial to set it up as a company Stone Haven Ranch LLC, and actually sell our produce versus just eating it ourselves,” she explained.

Goetsch has chickens of all different breeds that lay different colored eggs.

As egg prices rose across the country, Goetsch explained it’s not just one thing hiking up the cost.

“It doesn’t start with the chicken. It starts with the fertilizer. Fertilizer prices go up. Crops then go up because fertilizer prices go up. Then the feed cost go up. And then everything just gets higher and higher,” she said.

However, Goetsch added that she tried to keep her prices down as they weren’t selling eggs for profit.

If you bought eggs at the farm, they were $3.50. If you bought them at Farmer’s Market and Local Artisan Shop or Fish Hawk Acres Cafe, they were $4.00 to account for transporting the eggs.

In addition to chickens the ranch also has ducks, goats and rabbits.

