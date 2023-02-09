LongHorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport only weeks away from opening

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - LongHorn Steakhouse in Harrison County is only weeks away from opening.

The restaurant, located at 100 Tolley Dr. in Bridgeport, is set to open its doors on March 7, according to LongHorn’s website.

LongHorn is taking over the site of the former Eat ‘n Park.

Eat ‘n Park closed in September 2021, and LongHorn announced it was taking over the site in November 2021.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino told Connect Bridgeport in November 2022 that the restaurant was originally planned to open on Jan. 4.

LongHorn’s hours are set to be 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Currently, the nearest LongHorn location is in Morgantown.

