Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”

The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook Mall. The filing was done Thursday morning.

“This is exactly what our area needs,” said Community Development Director Andrea Kerr. “Retail, obviously, draws people from all over North Central West Virginia, and a lot of that traffic goes to the mall. We are very thankful that Boscov’s has chosen to up a physical location here with what is a significant investment.”

The investment is significant. The permit is for $8,067,500. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, which is headquartered in Maryland and with its closest location in Pittsburgh, is the general contractor.

Boscov’s Inc. is a family-owned department store with roughly 50 locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Twenty-six of these stores are located in Pennsylvania. This will be the first store in West Virginia.

Kerr said the store will cover more than 150,000 square feet on one story.

“It’s no secret that the online retail since COVID has increased steadily, which has hurt some retail. For Boscov’s to make this kind of investment into the community is a big deal,” said Kerr. “This is huge for the continued viability of the mall.”

The addition of an anchor store is much less common in today’s retail climate at a mall than it was years and decades earlier. This is the first anchor to arrive since the mall lost Sears and Elder-Beerman.

“It has been out in the public for a while and we have received inquires about it and have not confirmed it because it wasn’t a matter of record. I know it has been posted on multiple Facebook pages, including business pages, and other social media platforms and even in the news. It has been out for some time,” said Kerr. “This is the first time where it’s now public record to confirm it.”

The Cafaro Company will have scheduled a major announcement for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. for their “largest merchant ever.” The event will be held at Center Court, and barring a set of unique coincidences, it will be for Boscov’s.

“Cafaro never fails to amaze us with the amount of retailers they bring to our mall and their continual investment there, and into the community,” said Kerr. “The benefit to economic growth and development can’t be measured since they have made a presence here.”

Late last year, a demolition permit and an asbestos abatement permit was filed to set the stage for the new business site, as well as to prepare other parts of the mall for businesses, such as Marshall’s, to be relocated.

The Meadowbrook Mall opened its doors in 1982.

