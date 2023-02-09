MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify multiple people.

According to the MPD, the people pictured are suspects in an assault that happened on Jan. 16 on High Street in Morgantown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454 or to use the department’s anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

Below are additional photos provided by the MPD.

