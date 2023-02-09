MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault

(Facebook: Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify multiple people.

According to the MPD, the people pictured are suspects in an assault that happened on Jan. 16 on High Street in Morgantown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454 or to use the department’s anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

Below are additional photos provided by the MPD.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
Mark Reeseman
Clarksburg man charged after ‘small child’ leaves home, walks to store, police say
Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say