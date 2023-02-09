Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds.

Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day.

Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.

Some famous boy scouts include Neil Armstrong, Sam Walton and Franklin Roosevelt.

Scott Hanson is the CEO for Mountaineer Area Council Boy Scouts in America. He said the most rewarding thing is instilling the values of character, citizenship, fitness and leadership development into youth to provide them the opportunity to become active citizens in their community.

”Seeing the difference that our program makes in the lives of kids and their families. The growth from a leadership perspective and what they learn in character, citizenship, and fitness helps us make these kids really into great citizens for tomorrow.”

Hanson said joining the scouts is a great way for boys to learn new skills and develop self-reliance and resourcefulness.

Even if you’re not a scout, he said you can still celebrate by simply helping someone in need or committing a random act of kindness.

