Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank

US will spend $25B+ this Valentine’s Day per the National Retail Federation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations can be quite pricey, but there are other ways to celebrate that are easier on your wallet.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day with more than half planning to spend almost $200.

Here are several ideas for celebrations that could save you a lot of money:

  • Use any gift cards you may have received as holiday gifts
  • Talk to your partner about curtailing costs and set mutual expectations
  • Plan to have dinner out the weekend before or after when prices may be lower
  • Cook dinner at home or get take-out
  • Plan and outdoor date and bring wine and appetizers
  • Skip Valentine’s themed gifts, which are always full price in February
  • Order flowers other than roses to reduce costs, and skip the vase

For more ideas on budget friendly dates, check out NerdWallet’s article on free or cheap activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank
wdtv
Chief Virgil White: First Black Fire Chief of South Charleston
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol...
Jan. 6 rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals