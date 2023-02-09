Temperatures back to seasonable for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has officially become the fourth day this winter where a record high temperature was broken in our area. Strong southerly winds allowed for unseasonable warmth to overtake West Virginia, but that comes to an end later tonight with the passing of a cold front. As the front moves farther to the east, winds will diminish and temperatures will return to the 40s. A system moving up from the south may clip us for some showers Sunday, but this is low in confidence. Next week we will warm up again. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.