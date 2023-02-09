Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County(Wikipedia)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman.

He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
WVSFMO rules cause of Fairmont hotel fire
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | February 9, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | February 9, 2023
Wisdom to Wealth
Sgt. Nathan Samples
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
Chief Virgil White
First Black fire chief in South Charleston talks about journey, impact on others
First at 4 Forum: Allan Harris
First at 4 Forum: Allan Harris