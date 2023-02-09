Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled over, officials said.

The Baxter VFD said a power pole was also snapped at the ground and lines were down.

Officials said there were no injuries in the crash.

Below are additional photos from a Facebook post by the Baxter VFD.

