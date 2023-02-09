West Virginia leads lawsuit against pistol brace rule

Photo shows a pistol stock
Photo shows a pistol stock(ATF.gov)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is leading a coalition of more than 20 states in filing a lawsuit regarding the pistol brace rule.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the coalition worked with other parties to file a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and its director that seeks to encourage a recently issued final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces,” also known as pistol braces.

Morrisey made the announcement on Thursday at the Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington.

“Let’s call this what it is: an effort to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is an egregious final rule turning millions of common firearms accessories into ‘short barreled rifles.’ This is a completely nonsensical regulation.”

The rule, called Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces, indicated that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals pair stabilizing braces with 99% of pistols, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA), according to Morrisey.

Morrisey said that means those who use a stabilizing brace would have to apply for a permit with the ATF within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace.

Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols, Morrisey said. The rule, however, affects most pistol and handgun owners.

“We should not be making it harder for senior citizens and people with disabilities—and many disabled veterans—to defend themselves,” Morrisey said. “I will continue stand up for the Second Amendment rights of all West Virginians.”

The lawsuit is asking the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things, Morrisey said.

“In sum, ATF’s factors are little more than window dressing for the agency to reach whatever outcome it wants, regardless of the facts,” according to the lawsuit.

Attorney General Morrisey was joined in the lawsuit by more than 20 state attorneys general. Morrisey said the other plaintiffs are Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc. (an advocacy group), SB Tactical (a brace manufacturer), B&T USA (a firearms importer and manufacturer) and Richard Cicero, a retired police firearms instructor and a wounded warrior who uses stabilizing braces.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

wdtv
Chief Virgil White: First Black Fire Chief of South Charleston
Sight obstructions at Bridgeport Public Library before their removal and trimming
Bridgeport removes sight obstructions at library
MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash