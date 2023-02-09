West Virginia leads lawsuit against pistol brace rule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is leading a coalition of more than 20 states in filing a lawsuit regarding the pistol brace rule.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the coalition worked with other parties to file a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and its director that seeks to encourage a recently issued final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces,” also known as pistol braces.

Morrisey made the announcement on Thursday at the Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington.

“Let’s call this what it is: an effort to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is an egregious final rule turning millions of common firearms accessories into ‘short barreled rifles.’ This is a completely nonsensical regulation.”

The rule, called Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces, indicated that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals pair stabilizing braces with 99% of pistols, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA), according to Morrisey.

Morrisey said that means those who use a stabilizing brace would have to apply for a permit with the ATF within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace.

Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols, Morrisey said. The rule, however, affects most pistol and handgun owners.

“We should not be making it harder for senior citizens and people with disabilities—and many disabled veterans—to defend themselves,” Morrisey said. “I will continue stand up for the Second Amendment rights of all West Virginians.”

The lawsuit is asking the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things, Morrisey said.

“In sum, ATF’s factors are little more than window dressing for the agency to reach whatever outcome it wants, regardless of the facts,” according to the lawsuit.

Attorney General Morrisey was joined in the lawsuit by more than 20 state attorneys general. Morrisey said the other plaintiffs are Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc. (an advocacy group), SB Tactical (a brace manufacturer), B&T USA (a firearms importer and manufacturer) and Richard Cicero, a retired police firearms instructor and a wounded warrior who uses stabilizing braces.

