Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help.

5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters.

Search teams also went room to room to make sure everyone got out safely.

There were three ladder trucks placed to gain control of the fire in the roof of the building.

Haley was staying at the hotel. She was in her room and at first thought one of the RVs in the parking lot caught on fire.

“I was sitting there, and I heard knocking on the door and then everyone was like get out the building is on fire, and I was like oh no.”

Haley said she had to leave all of her belongings in the room while they put the fire out.

Geina Devirs was a witness of the fire. She said she was coming back from the grocery store and was preparing to leave the area but was trapped in because of all the crews working on the fire.

“I’m supposed to get on a flight at 7:00 in Pittsburgh and it’s not looking promising for me to go home. I’m a travel nurse, so I just did my stretch of work and looking to go home to my family, but that’ll be tomorrow.”

Jimmy Martin is the Winfield fire chief. He said the fire started in the kitchen area of the hotel and caused major damage.

“There’s extensive water damage, extensive smoke damage. There’s a lot. I can’t put a money value on it, but there’s a lot of damage.”

The Red Cross is helping people affected by the fire and guiding the owners on finding the best way to help.

The owner of the hotel hasn’t returned request for comment.

