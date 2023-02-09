WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game

FILE PHOTO of WVU Football from Sept. 13, 2022
FILE PHOTO of WVU Football from Sept. 13, 2022(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue spring football game will take place.

WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $790,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, March 21 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue game on April 22.

Additional updated information on the game, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
VIDEO: Fairmont hotel fire started in dining room, officials say
Marshall Bunnell, Jr.
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
Michelle McCullough-Stump and Michael McCullough
Gilmer Co. couple charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty, police say
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
Clarion Inn fire in Fairmont on Feb. 9, 2023
Fairmont hotel fire
Chickens at Stone Haven Ranch .
Local farmer weighs in on rising egg prices
This bald eagle returned to the wild Wednesday
Bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake