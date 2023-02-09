WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue spring football game will take place.

WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $790,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, March 21 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue game on April 22.

Additional updated information on the game, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.