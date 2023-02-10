Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the plant on Friday, Feb. 3.
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could not be located on company property.”(Matthew Lackritz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms.

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the plant on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief released the following statement to WSAZ Friday, Feb. 10:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that a body has been recovered in a pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. While we had sincerely prayed for a different outcome, we hope the individual’s family and friends can now begin the healing process.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
Sgt. Nathan Samples
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
The three suspects on the left are from the first incident that happened on Jan. 25. The...
BPD investigating counterfeit money incidents involving 4 suspects
WVSFMO rules cause of Fairmont hotel fire
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

Latest News

Ritchie County Sheriff's Office receives new K9.
Local businesses help Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office get a new K9
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
MPD arrest body camera video