Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms.

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the plant on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief released the following statement to WSAZ Friday, Feb. 10:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that a body has been recovered in a pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. While we had sincerely prayed for a different outcome, we hope the individual’s family and friends can now begin the healing process.”

