House Call: Have a Good Morning, Every Morning! Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to House Call on WDTV. Many Americans say they don’t get enough sleep at night, causing them to be groggy in the morning. Here to explain the science of achieving that goal is Dr. Angela Davis.

1). What do you find that is typical of those who skip breakfast?

The American Heart Association recommends creating simple daily habits you can stick with. One important habit that can help kick-start your day is eating a healthy breakfast. These quick and easy ideas will help you think outside the (cereal) box.

Several studies have shown the benefits of eating breakfast every morning, and it may even help lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Some studies indicate that breakfast-skippers are more likely to:

be overweight or obese

have diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol

use tobacco

not exercise regularly

not get recommended amounts of important nutrients

eat more calories and added sugars the rest of the day

All of this makes it a no-brainer to add breakfast to your daily routine. There are plenty of simple, healthy breakfast options that can be made ahead of time so they’re ready to grab-and-go when you’re flying out the door.

2). What are some recommendations for enjoying a healthy breakfast?

Here are some breakfast hacks you will want to try:

Make muffins with healthy ingredients like fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grain flour, and freeze them. Throw one in your bag and it will be thawed and ready to eat by the time you get to work or school.

Make instant oatmeal in a travel coffee mug to take on the go. Buy it unsweetened and keep walnuts, applesauce, cinnamon and frozen fruit on hand to mix in.

Pack a homemade smoothie in a thermos. It can be as simple as blending together your favorite frozen fruits, or you can add other healthy ingredients like low-fat milk or yogurt, nut butters, applesauce, a few ounces of 100% fruit juice, fresh herbs like mint, and even vegetables.

Keep a stash of hard-boiled eggs in the fridge. To fancy them up, slice an egg and serve on whole grain toast with sliced avocado and tomato, sprinkled with a pinch of paprika, pepper and other favorite herbs and spices.

Spread a whole-grain waffle, English muffin or piece of toast with nut butter or low-fat cottage cheese and sliced fruit. Cut each slice in half and create a mini-sandwich for less mess on the go.

Over the weekend, fill small mason jars with plain low-fat or fat-free yogurt, frozen fruit, nuts, rolled oats and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a few days’ worth of healthy yogurt parfaits.

3). Are there any pitfalls to watch out for concerning breakfast choices?

If you choose prepackaged breakfast foods, watch out for sneaky salt and added sugars! Check the nutrition facts label on packages and choose items with less sugar and salt. Look for whole-grain products that give you dietary fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

February is National Hot Breakfast Month and you can find great breakfast recipes recommended by UHC Cardiac Rehab and provided by the American Heart Association at www.uhchousecall.com.

