Jean “Granny” Superczynski, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in United Hospital Center surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 7, 1929, in Baltimore, MD.

Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Morris Superczynski.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Berardi; grandchildren, Brent and Dawn Berardi; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Lindsey Berardi; her sister, Peggy Furrer, and her brother, Charles Miller.

Granny had a deep personal relationship with the Lord and the Blessed Mother and she faithfully prayed the Rosary every day. She was blessed with the exceptional gift of unconditional love that was felt by everyone who came into contact with her. Throughout her life, she loved and adored her family and her beloved pets.

Granny wanted nothing more that for them to have a wonderful life. She was a generous, quiet and kind woman who had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and calm demeanor. She never uttered an unkind word about anyone.

Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in Heaven watching over us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, at 11 a.m. on Monday February 13, 2023, with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.