Local businesses help Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office get a new K9

Luna will be joining the current K9, Deacon, at the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office when she and her handler, Sergeant Katrina Barnes, complete training in May.
Ritchie County Sheriff's Office receives new K9.
Ritchie County Sheriff's Office receives new K9.
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stanley Electric of Parkersburg, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, and several other businesses and grants were used to get the new K9 in Ritchie County.

Chief Deputy Bryan Davis talked about how this will benefit everyone in the Sheriff’s Office.

“Right now, our other officer, when he’s off duty, he’s called out several times a night. This is going to allow us to have the availability of that resource and tool for both shifts,” said Chief Deputy Davis.

We will have more on Luna and Sergeant Barnes once training is complete in May.

