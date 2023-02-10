National School Counseling Week

By Lauren Farnsworth
Feb. 10, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Helping students dream big is exactly what two school counselors at Bridgeport High School do.

Kristinia Robinson is the freshman and sophomore school counselor and Michael Lemley is the junior and senior school counselor.

They’ve made a lasting impact on the students.

Ryan Hall is a 12th grader at Bridgeport High School.

He said they try to help you in any way possible to find what kind of path you want in life.

“They’re two of the best we have. So, anyone’s lucky if they get to be with them, and learn from them.”

They help students not only with choosing their perfect college, but also their mental health.

This is one way their job has changed from guidance counselors helping students find their career path, to more so helping with mental health concerns.

Robinson said the most rewarding part is seeing the growth in students.

“I really enjoy helping the students with their social and emotional growth. when they encounter whatever obstacles, life throws their way whether it be depression, anxiety, transitions in family, transitioning to a new school. It’s really rewarding to see them grow and change and be able to be a part of that process with them.”

It can be a taxing job worrying about so many students.

Lemley said they have to take their own advice to destress to be able to come back the next day and provide quality guidance to the students.

He said it’s always worth it to see them improve themselves.

“Just getting to know all these kids, and how smart they are, and how focused some of them are, and some of them are already ready to go, and some need a lot of hope. So, we just see the whole range of students coming through who want to better themselves.”

They were both recognized by the board of education on Tuesday for the way they impact students’ lives on a daily basis.

