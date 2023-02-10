NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia.

West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day.

“On days like today. You have a little bit of sunshine, and you got this wind blowing around fine fuels your grasses and fuels can dry out very quickly,” he explained.

He said on windy days, some fires were started as a result of debris on powerlines.

However, most other fires were started by someone burning their brush pile in the backyard.

“The main violation I see is they don’t clear a safety strip around their fire. Because, you’re required to have a 10 foot safety strip. You are required to clear the vegetation around your fire, and that helps to prevent that from spreading out,” Cooley said.

He added that someone should be actively watching their fire at all times while burning.

“On days like today. Yeah, it’s a good day to be outside. Everyone wants to be outside and enjoy it but save the fire for another day when it’s wet and not windy,” Cooley explained.

