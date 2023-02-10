RCB student arrested on felony terroristic threats charge

A student at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg was arrested Friday on a felony terroristic threats charge.
(MGN graphic)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Court documents identified the suspect -- who 5 News is naming due to his age and nature of the charge -- as 18-year-old Ayden Michael Jedju.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a school board employee to threatening videos allegedly posted to YouTube by Jedju.

The most recent video, uploaded Thursday, included several statements referencing school shootings and killing children, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that Jedju’s face was visible in the video and he was holding a rifle.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday evidence was seized at Jedju’s home. While processing the home, Jedju’s father, identified as 44-year-old Shaun Jedju, allegedly threatened and obstructed officers and was also charged.

“We believe this is an isolated incident surrounding the suspect which is now in custody,” the statement said. “Furthermore, we are confident there is no longer a threat stemming from this incident.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

