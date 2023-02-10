Seasonably cool weekend, warming up next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek with cool, seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies. The cool weather will stick around this weekend, but as for how long it lasts, and what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A strong low-pressure system brought gusty winds in the 40 to 45 mph range and record-breaking warm temperatures to much of West Virginia yesterday, but today, that system will lift northeast, allowing the winds to die down and dragging in a cool, dry air mass from the north and west. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-40s, much cooler than the past few days. Overnight, those clouds will break up and lead to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-20s, so tonight will be cool and dry. Then tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with upper-level clouds pushing in from the south. Winds will still be light, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Then on Sunday, a low-pressure system lifts east of West Virginia, bringing cloudy skies into the state. A few rain and snow showers may also push into the mountain counties, but precipitation chances will stay east of I-79, and in fact, most of the rain and snow will stay east of West Virginia altogether. There is some uncertainty, however, as it depends on how far east the system goes. Fortunately, by Monday, the sunshine returns in the area, and temperatures will be back in the 50s, above average for mid-February. Those mild, partly sunny conditions will last until the end of next week, when another low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our area. So you may want an umbrella later next week. In short, today and the weekend will be cool and clear, just with mostly cloudy skies, and warmer temperatures are expected next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 48.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

