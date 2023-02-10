Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long

Another big warm-up is on the way for next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

