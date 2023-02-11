4th annual Night to Shine in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was lights, camera, action on the red carpet into South Ridge Church in Fairmont for all the guests. A moment that some have been looking forward to for a long time.

“It is a great night and it is so fun to come out. I’ve been waiting all year to come out. I waited all week to come out and to have so much fun. Come out and see your friends take pictures and dance and see the different rooms,” attendee Matthew Anderson said.

A Night to Shine started to give people with special needs the opportunity to go to a prom like event, as they may not have been able to attend their own in school.

Over a hundred volunteers showed up to make it a night to remember for their special guests.

Both old and new friends were out at the first in person event since COVID.

Another guest Josh said it was his first time joining this night of royalty, and he couldn’t wait to get inside.

“Making new friends and going through the red carpet is the most exciting thing,” Josh added.

In addition to dancing there was a catered dinner, karaoke, limo rides, makeup stations, game rooms and more.

The night of fun was to end with a crowning for everyone.

