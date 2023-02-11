Insulin shortage leads to panic for a Webster County woman

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) -People across the country were affected by an insulin shortage, including a woman in Webster County.

Barbara Fowler was in a panic, when she discovered she couldn’t get her insulin.

She discovered the shortage came as Levemir was making a new type of insulin. So, they were phasing out its old product.

Fowler went to her doctor to see what could be done.

Then she was referred to the pharmacist, that put her on Lantis for the time being.

“I was scared to death. I have to take eight more units than what I take in Levemir. At least it is something to take its place,” Fowler explained.

She encouraged people that were struggling to get their Levemir to talk to their pharmacist about a temporary substitution.

