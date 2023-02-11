Special Olympics WV holds the first Polar Plunge in Buckhannon

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the temperature, members of the Buckhannon community hopped in the water to raise money for Special Olympics West Virginia.

For the first time ever, Special Olympics held Polar Plunge in Buckhannon.

Attendees donated money to put on their best costumes and take turns going into the cold river.

CEO of Special Olympics WV, John Corbett, said he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s always heartwarming to me that we’ve got folks that come out and are willing to endure some frigid water out there. The river was cold today. Trust me, as a guy who went in it. It means a great deal to us that they are willing to come out and do that to support our Special Olympics athletes,” Corbett explained.

He said people were already excited for next year’s plunge.

