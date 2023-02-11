WV Fitness 24 is now a permanent donation location for HSHC

WV Fitness 24 donation location.
WV Fitness 24 donation location.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Fitness 24 partnered with the Humane Society of Harrison County as a permanent donation drop off location.

General Manager of WV Fitness, Nolan Tucci, said they have always loved fundraising for HSHC and wanted to do more.

People could bring dog food, cat food, toys or any other pet necessities to the lobby of the gym for donation.

Tucci added this wasn’t all they would be doing on a permanent basis.

“Besides being a permanent drop off place. Every month we are going to be doing a spotlight for a dog or cat on our Facebook and Instagram as well,” he explained.

Tucci said they would take the donations to HSHC on the first of every month to make room for more donations.

