Police to be at Taylor County schools following threat

Taylor County School administrators were made aware of a threat made toward Grafton High School over the weekend.
Grafton High School
Grafton High School(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement will be present Monday at Taylor County Schools as authorities investigate a threat toward the school, school officials said.

Law enforcement was immediately alerted and is conducting an investigation.

The exact nature of the threat was not disclosed by officials.

Schools throughout the county will have an increased law enforcement presence Monday, Feb. 13, and longer if necessary, the district said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Local, state, and federal agencies are involved in the investigation.

“We believe there is no immediate concern for our schools and surrounding communities, and students should report for a normal day of instruction on Monday,” the district said in the statement. “Our primary concern is the safety of our children, and all efforts are underway to ensure school buildings and their surrounding campuses are protected. Updates will be provided as more information is available.”

The threat comes days after students were arrested on suspicion of threats at schools in Clarksburg and in Tucker County.

