Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

Police investigating school bus incident
Police investigating school bus incident(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road.

Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday.

“While he was en route to the school, there was another vehicle that came, I believe around a curve and slid into the tire of the bus,” he said.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, according to Superintendent Branch.

Branch stressed how important it is for drivers to be safe around school buses to assure the safety of both students and the drivers.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Facebook page said the driver of the car that allegedly stuck the bus may be in a 2012 Buick regal.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them or WV State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | February 12th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | February 12th, 2023
Grafton High School
Police to be at Taylor County schools following threat
Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch